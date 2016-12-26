Skratch taste agents wanted

Calling all you REAL athletes and teams. We want YOU to apply to be a Skratch Labs Taste Agent and we’re excited to announce that applications are open!

Become a Skratch Labs Taste Agent.

Do you use real food and simple, smart hydration to fuel your athletic performance? Do you spread Skratch love to everyone you meet? Join our team so we can share special perks, insider tips, lots of high fives and plenty of surprises with you.

Click here to apply.

Applications close January 10th and the 2017 Taste Agents will be notified the week of January 15th.

