Shop and Service Manager Denver B-cycle

Organization: Denver B-cycle
Title: Shop and Service Manager
Department: Operations
Reports to: Operations Director
Job Type: Full Time Salaried. Primarily Mon-Fri, but will include nights and weekends as needed.
Supervision Exercised: Supervision of Shop and Service activities. Supervision of Operations activities in the absence of Operations Director, as needed.
Denver B-cycle Overview:
Denver B-cycle operates a public bike sharing program in the City and County of Denver. Our objective is to be the transportation mode of choice for trips that are 2 miles or less in distance, and be a first-mile last-mile solution in helping people get to/from bus and light rail stations in our service area.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Position Purpose and Objectives:
- Manage and coordinate B-cycle fleet maintenance & repair, bicycle parts inventory management, and bicycle advertising fulfillment
- Assist the Operations Director with various managerial and organizational tasks as needed
- Assist in system balancing/moving B-cycles to ensure the proper bike-to-dock ratio is maintained at B-cycle stations
Performance Metrics:
- Ratio of bicycles in the field to bicycles in need of maintenance/repair
- Average time from repair ticket entry to repair ticket completion
- Accurate bicycle advertising fulfillment
- Shop organization and safety
Essential Job Functions:
- Administrative
- Manage bicycle repair practices
- Train staff on current and new repair practices
- Manage inventory control and ordering of bicycle parts
- Manage tool and shop supply inventory and ordering
- Communication
- Work with Operations Director to create bicycle repair and organizational policies and procedures
- Work with Field Technicians to make sure all are aware of most up to date repair practices
- Work with external partners to refine and develop bicycle mechanical suitability
- As Needed
- Take on Operations Director functions in the absence of the Operations Director
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:
- Understanding and awareness of the concept of Bike Sharing
- Excellent customer service skills
- A working knowledge of the geography and street layout of the City and County of Denver
- The ability to understand the operation and maintenance of all components of a B-cycle bike
- The ability to troubleshoot and identify problems with B-cycle bikes
- An understanding and ability to use various hand and power tools safely and creatively to solve specific mechanical problems
- The ability to learn to operate a vehicle towing a trailer in a safe and prudent manner
- Knowledge of the Denver B-cycle system and the ability to answer questions posed by customers and potential customers, both internal and external
- Strong Excel and Word capabilities
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to repeatedly lift bikes weighing 50 lbs. from the floor to a height of no less than 34” using proper lifting techniques
- Must be able to stand for extended periods of time
- Must be able to work outdoors in inclement weather
- Must be able to safely ride a bicycles in an urban environment when pulling a utility trailer
- Must have a valid Colorado driver’s license
Success Factors:
- Thorough and detail oriented
- Good record keeping
- Familiar with bicycle commuting in concept and as a participant
- Safety oriented
- Flexible, creative, collaborative, and leads by example
- Able to establish rapport with technical staff, admin staff, and vendors
- Helps establish positive and productive work environment
Compensation and Benefits:
- Health, vision, and dental benefits available after 90-day probation period
- Employer matched Simple IRA available after 1 year
- Accrued paid time off
- Dog friendly workplace
- Full Time Salaried: $36,000-$40,000 annually DOE
How to Apply:
Please submit your cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 references with contact information to Human.Resources@denverbcycle.org
In your cover letter, please be sure to address why you are interested in this particular job and a clear description of your qualifications. Without a cover letter, your application will not be considered.
Posting open until 11:59pm May 3rd, 2017
For more information on bike sharing and Denver B-cycle: www.denverbcycle.com