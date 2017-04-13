Shop and Service Manager Denver B-cycle

Organization: Denver B-cycle

Title: Shop and Service Manager

Department: Operations

Reports to: Operations Director

Job Type: Full Time Salaried. Primarily Mon-Fri, but will include nights and weekends as needed.

Supervision Exercised: Supervision of Shop and Service activities. Supervision of Operations activities in the absence of Operations Director, as needed.

Denver B-cycle Overview:

Denver B-cycle operates a public bike sharing program in the City and County of Denver. Our objective is to be the transportation mode of choice for trips that are 2 miles or less in distance, and be a first-mile last-mile solution in helping people get to/from bus and light rail stations in our service area.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Position Purpose and Objectives:

Manage and coordinate B-cycle fleet maintenance & repair, bicycle parts inventory management, and bicycle advertising fulfillment

Assist the Operations Director with various managerial and organizational tasks as needed

Assist in system balancing/moving B-cycles to ensure the proper bike-to-dock ratio is maintained at B-cycle stations

Performance Metrics:

Ratio of bicycles in the field to bicycles in need of maintenance/repair

Average time from repair ticket entry to repair ticket completion

Accurate bicycle advertising fulfillment

Shop organization and safety

Essential Job Functions:

Administrative Manage bicycle repair practices Train staff on current and new repair practices Manage inventory control and ordering of bicycle parts Manage tool and shop supply inventory and ordering

Communication Work with Operations Director to create bicycle repair and organizational policies and procedures Work with Field Technicians to make sure all are aware of most up to date repair practices Work with external partners to refine and develop bicycle mechanical suitability

As Needed Take on Operations Director functions in the absence of the Operations Director



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

Understanding and awareness of the concept of Bike Sharing

Excellent customer service skills

A working knowledge of the geography and street layout of the City and County of Denver

The ability to understand the operation and maintenance of all components of a B-cycle bike

The ability to troubleshoot and identify problems with B-cycle bikes

An understanding and ability to use various hand and power tools safely and creatively to solve specific mechanical problems

The ability to learn to operate a vehicle towing a trailer in a safe and prudent manner

Knowledge of the Denver B-cycle system and the ability to answer questions posed by customers and potential customers, both internal and external

Strong Excel and Word capabilities

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to repeatedly lift bikes weighing 50 lbs. from the floor to a height of no less than 34” using proper lifting techniques

Must be able to stand for extended periods of time

Must be able to work outdoors in inclement weather

Must be able to safely ride a bicycles in an urban environment when pulling a utility trailer

Must have a valid Colorado driver’s license

Success Factors:

Thorough and detail oriented

Good record keeping

Familiar with bicycle commuting in concept and as a participant

Safety oriented

Flexible, creative, collaborative, and leads by example

Able to establish rapport with technical staff, admin staff, and vendors

Helps establish positive and productive work environment

Compensation and Benefits:

Health, vision, and dental benefits available after 90-day probation period

Employer matched Simple IRA available after 1 year

Accrued paid time off

Dog friendly workplace

Full Time Salaried: $36,000-$40,000 annually DOE

How to Apply:

Please submit your cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 references with contact information to Human.Resources@denverbcycle.org

In your cover letter, please be sure to address why you are interested in this particular job and a clear description of your qualifications. Without a cover letter, your application will not be considered.

Posting open until 11:59pm May 3rd, 2017

For more information on bike sharing and Denver B-cycle: www.denverbcycle.com

