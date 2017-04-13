Shop and Service Manager Denver B-cycle

Posted on by Dana Willett

Organization: Denver B-cycle
Title: Shop and Service Manager
Department: Operations
Reports to: Operations Director
Job Type: Full Time Salaried. Primarily Mon-Fri, but will include nights and weekends as needed.
Supervision Exercised: Supervision of Shop and Service activities. Supervision of Operations activities in the absence of Operations Director, as needed.

Denver B-cycle Overview:
Denver B-cycle operates a public bike sharing program in the City and County of Denver. Our objective is to be the transportation mode of choice for trips that are 2 miles or less in distance, and be a first-mile last-mile solution in helping people get to/from bus and light rail stations in our service area.

JOB DESCRIPTION
Position Purpose and Objectives:

  • Manage and coordinate B-cycle fleet maintenance & repair, bicycle parts inventory management, and bicycle advertising fulfillment
  • Assist the Operations Director with various managerial and organizational tasks as needed
  • Assist in system balancing/moving B-cycles to ensure the proper bike-to-dock ratio is maintained at B-cycle stations

Performance Metrics:

  • Ratio of bicycles in the field to bicycles in need of maintenance/repair
  • Average time from repair ticket entry to repair ticket completion
  • Accurate bicycle advertising fulfillment
  • Shop organization and safety

Essential Job Functions:

  • Administrative
    • Manage bicycle repair practices
    • Train staff on current and new repair practices
    • Manage inventory control and ordering of bicycle parts
    • Manage tool and shop supply inventory and ordering
  • Communication
    • Work with Operations Director to create bicycle repair and organizational policies and procedures
    • Work with Field Technicians to make sure all are aware of most up to date repair practices
    • Work with external partners to refine and develop bicycle mechanical suitability
  • As Needed
    • Take on Operations Director functions in the absence of the Operations Director

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

  • Understanding and awareness of the concept of Bike Sharing
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • A working knowledge of the geography and street layout of the City and County of Denver
  • The ability to understand the operation and maintenance of all components of a B-cycle bike
  • The ability to troubleshoot and identify problems with B-cycle bikes
  • An understanding and ability to use various hand and power tools safely and creatively to solve specific mechanical problems
  • The ability to learn to operate a vehicle towing a trailer in a safe and prudent manner
  • Knowledge of the Denver B-cycle system and the ability to answer questions posed by customers and potential customers, both internal and external
  • Strong Excel and Word capabilities

Physical Requirements:

  • Must be able to repeatedly lift bikes weighing 50 lbs. from the floor to a height of no less than 34” using proper lifting techniques
  • Must be able to stand for extended periods of time
  • Must be able to work outdoors in inclement weather
  • Must be able to safely ride a bicycles in an urban environment when pulling a utility trailer
  • Must have a valid Colorado driver’s license

Success Factors:

  • Thorough and detail oriented
  • Good record keeping
  • Familiar with bicycle commuting in concept and as a participant
  • Safety oriented
  • Flexible, creative, collaborative, and leads by example
  • Able to establish rapport with technical staff, admin staff, and vendors
  • Helps establish positive and productive work environment

Compensation and Benefits:

  • Health, vision, and dental benefits available after 90-day probation period
  • Employer matched Simple IRA available after 1 year
  • Accrued paid time off
  • Dog friendly workplace
  • Full Time Salaried: $36,000-$40,000 annually DOE

How to Apply:
Please submit your cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 references with contact information to Human.Resources@denverbcycle.org

In your cover letter, please be sure to address why you are interested in this particular job and a clear description of your qualifications. Without a cover letter, your application will not be considered.

Posting open until 11:59pm May 3rd, 2017

For more information on bike sharing and Denver B-cycle: www.denverbcycle.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *