Shop and Service Manager – Denver B-cycle

Job Type: Full Time Salaried. Primarily Mon-Fri, but will include nights and weekends as needed.

Supervision Exercised: Supervision of Shop and Service activities. Supervision of Operations activities in the absence of Operations Director, as needed.

Denver B-cycle Overview:

Denver B-cycle operates a public bike sharing program in the City and County of Denver. Our objective is to be the transportation mode of choice for trips that are 2 miles or less in distance, and be a first-mile last-mile solution in helping people get to/from bus and light rail stations in our service area.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Position Purpose and Objectives:

• Manage and coordinate B-cycle fleet maintenance & repair, bicycle parts inventory management, and bicycle advertising fulfillment

• Assist the Operations Director with various managerial and organizational tasks as needed

• Assist in system balancing/moving B-cycles to ensure the proper bike-to-dock ratio is maintained at B-cycle stations

Performance Metrics:

• Ratio of bicycles in the field to bicycles in need of maintenance/repair

• Average time from repair ticket entry to repair ticket completion

• Accurate bicycle advertising fulfillment

• Shop organization and safety

Essential Job Functions:

• Administrative

o Manage bicycle repair practices

o Train staff on current and new repair practices

o Manage inventory control and ordering of bicycle parts

o Manage tool and shop supply inventory and ordering

• Communication

o Work with Operations Director to create bicycle repair and organizational policies and procedures

o Work with Field Technicians to make sure all are aware of most up to date repair practices

o Work with external partners to refine and develop bicycle mechanical suitability

• As Needed

o Take on Operations Director functions in the absence of the Operations Director

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

• Understanding and awareness of the concept of Bike Sharing

• Excellent customer service skills

• A working knowledge of the geography and street layout of the City and County of Denver

• The ability to understand the operation and maintenance of all components of a B-cycle bike

• The ability to troubleshoot and identify problems with B-cycle bikes

• An understanding and ability to use various hand and power tools safely and creatively to solve specific mechanical problems

• The ability to learn to operate a vehicle towing a trailer in a safe and prudent manner

• Knowledge of the Denver B-cycle system and the ability to answer questions posed by customers and potential customers, both internal and external

• Strong Excel and Word capabilities

Physical Requirements:

• Must be able to repeatedly lift bikes weighing 50 lbs. from the floor to a height of no less than 34” using proper lifting techniques

• Must be able to stand for extended periods of time

• Must be able to work outdoors in inclement weather

• Must be able to safely ride a bicycles in an urban environment when pulling a utility trailer

• Must have a valid Colorado driver’s license

Success Factors:

• Thorough and detail oriented

• Good record keeping

• Familiar with bicycle commuting in concept and as a participant

• Safety oriented

• Flexible, creative, collaborative, and leads by example

• Able to establish rapport with technical staff, admin staff, and vendors

• Helps establish positive and productive work environment

Compensation and Benefits:

Health, vision, and dental benefits available after 90-day probation period

Employer matched Simple IRA available after 1 year

Accrued paid time off

Dog friendly workplace

Full Time Salaried: $36,000-$40,000 annually DOE

How to Apply:

Please submit your cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 references with contact information to Human.Resources@denverbcycle.org

In your cover letter, please be sure to address why you are interested in this particular job and a clear description of your qualifications. Without a cover letter, your application will not be considered.

Posting open until 11:59 PM May 3rd, 2017

For more information on bike sharing and Denver B-cycle: www.denverbcycle.com

