Rolling Coal Bill – Make Your Voice Heard

From Conservation Colorado

SB-278, the rolling coal bill, is on the Senate floor on Monday. This is the bill that makes the deliberate and harassing blowing of black diesel exhaust by diesel pickup trucks into the face of following cyclists & motorists & pedestrians a traffic violation.

Here’s a tool http://conservationco.org/take-action-for-colorado/#/ to plug in your address and find your state Senator, and here is a draft script that you should feel free to share with your networks:

Hi Senator , my name is and I’m from _ .

I’m calling today to ask you to support SB-278, a bill to prohibit rolling coal in Colorado. Rolling coal is blowing a cloud of black smoke from the tailpipes of a diesel-engine truck to annoy pedestrians and motorists. The effect is achieved by individuals manipulating the exhaust system in their vehicles and removing filters from exhaust pipes.

XXX personal story if applicable XXX

The emission of this smoke can be a safety hazard, as it obstructs the view of the other drivers, bicyclists, or pedestrians. It is also a public health hazard– in fact, the American Cancer Society has linked exposure to diesel exhaust to lung cancer.

Rolling coal is done for the express purpose of bothering others, and there is no benefit or purpose than to harass and annoy other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. This commonsense bill would help deter the activity by making the activity a Class A traffic infraction, punishable by a fine of $100.

Please support SB-278.

Share this:

Tweet

