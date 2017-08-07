People for Bikes: Ride to Velorama and WIN!

Planning on attending the Velorama Music Festival & Colorado Classic Bike Race?

Avoid the long lines of traffic, event parking frustrations and focus your energy on getting in the festival spirit instead! Join PeopleForBikes on one of our cruiser rides to the festival. We will be leading multiple rides each day of the festival from North, South, East and West Denver. Meeting locations, times and routes – click HERE.

Register now with Eventbrite. Those who ditch the car and ride with us to event will be entered to win one of two Five Points bicycles from our friends at Spot Brand bikes & Gates Carbon Drive.

