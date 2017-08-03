Rattlesnake bites! Here’s one thing you can do RIGHT NOW that may have saved this man’s life…

From 9News

Whether hiker, biker or runner, it’s critical to know what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake. And if you come across someone who’s been bitten, your actions may be the difference between life and death. And Feedback Sports‘ Rob LaMielle knew just what to look for.

Feedback posted: “So proud of one of our local team-mates (Rob LaMielle) for knowing what to do at a crucial time. He came upon this situation while riding with his 8 yr old son. Be careful out there and ride alert! ”

Denver Health has the following tips on what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake.

Dress appropriately. Most bites happen to the hands, feet and ankles.

Wear good quality hiking boots, tennis shoes, and thick socks. Ankle boots are best. Avoid sandals, open-toed shoes, or walking barefoot.

Wear long, loose-fitting pants.

Avoid sticking your hands or feet into holes, thick grasses, and other places where you can’t see snakes that may be hiding.

Use a flashlight. Flashlights can help you spot a snake on or near the trail at dusk when snakes tend to be active.

Always hike with a friend.

Communicate. Carry a cell phone and make sure family and friends know where you are hiking and how long you plan to be gone.

Stay out of the way. Stay on well-used trails and avoid wandering into tall grass, underbrush and weeds.

