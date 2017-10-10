Railroad to repair crossings on Hygiene Road and 75th Street; Work requires road closures starting Monday, Oct. 9

BNSF completing crossing work and Boulder County repairing roadway near tracks

Boulder County, Colo. – The BNSF Railway has notified Boulder County that they will be replacing two railway crossings over the next two weeks; one on Hygiene Road west of 75th Street; and, one on 75th Street south of Hygiene Road.

The crossing replacement on Hygiene Road just west of 75th Street is scheduled to begin 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. Hygiene Road will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles, between 75th Street and Crane Hollow Drive for up to three days, or until crossing work is complete.

The crossing replacement on 75th Street will begin shortly after Hygiene Road is reopened to traffic. 75th Street will be closed between Hygiene Road and the entrance to Pella Crossing Open Space for up to three days, or until crossing work is completed.

The timing and extent of each closure will be posted at www.BoCoConeZones.com as soon as details are finalized by BNSF.

BNSF may also replace a third crossing on 83rd Street just south of the Diagonal Highway following the 75th Street project. More information on that closure will be released when available.

All work is weather dependent. Detours will be established. The complete roadway closure will be in effect for vehicles including bicycles.

For more information on this work, contact Andrew Barth via email or call 303-441-1032. All current Boulder County Transportation project information is available at www.BoCoConeZones.com.

Share this:

Tweet

