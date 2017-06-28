Race Registration Expert – Back 2 Basics Series / Feedback Sports Cup

Posted on by Dana Willett

Do you love Colorado bike racing? Are you detail oriented and not afraid of a mass of excited racers? Maybe winding down road season but want to be around the fun of cyclocross? Want to make $100 on Wednesday nights in the Fall?  If you answered “yes”, then you’re who we’re looking for!!

The Back 2 Basics series race promoters are looking for a designated Race Registration Expert (RRE).  Ideally, this person would:

  • Have familiarity with the BRAC online registration program.
  • Be able to coordinate with RDS (the online race reg company).
  • Possess the ability to handle both of the aforementioned programs so that number are pre-assigned to pre-registered riders.
  • all riders in the correct categories
  • licenses are updated and valid
  • Be able to answer the inevitable questions: “I registered, why aren’t I on the list”, “Can I race 2 races”, “I lost my number…”, “Can I buy a one-day or an annual here?”, “Will you pin me?” Will you sponsor me?” “Do you like cats or dogs?”  You get the drift.
  • Be able to produce start sheets and results sheets for the officials.

*This person MIGHT even be someone with a powerful computer, a wireless printer and maybe even a generator and the ability to fly like a super-hero. If not, we can figure all of this out.

MUST COMMIT TO ALL 6 RACES (plus hopefully Feedback Cup–additional pay for the FBC).

*If interested, please email Lee Waldman (lwaldman3@gmail.com).

