Race Registration Expert – Back 2 Basics Series / Feedback Sports Cup

Do you love Colorado bike racing? Are you detail oriented and not afraid of a mass of excited racers? Maybe winding down road season but want to be around the fun of cyclocross? Want to make $100 on Wednesday nights in the Fall? If you answered “yes”, then you’re who we’re looking for!!

The Back 2 Basics series race promoters are looking for a designated Race Registration Expert (RRE). Ideally, this person would:

Have familiarity with the BRAC online registration program.

Be able to coordinate with RDS (the online race reg company).

Possess the ability to handle both of the aforementioned programs so that number are pre-assigned to pre-registered riders.

all riders in the correct categories

licenses are updated and valid

Be able to answer the inevitable questions: “I registered, why aren’t I on the list”, “Can I race 2 races”, “I lost my number…”, “Can I buy a one-day or an annual here?”, “Will you pin me?” Will you sponsor me?” “Do you like cats or dogs?” You get the drift.

Be able to produce start sheets and results sheets for the officials.

*This person MIGHT even be someone with a powerful computer, a wireless printer and maybe even a generator and the ability to fly like a super-hero. If not, we can figure all of this out.

MUST COMMIT TO ALL 6 RACES (plus hopefully Feedback Cup–additional pay for the FBC).

*If interested, please email Lee Waldman (lwaldman3@gmail.com).

