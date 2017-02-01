Production Technician – Stages Cycling

Position Summary:
Stages Cycling is looking for motivated people to work in a fun and energetic high volume production environment. The successful candidate will join a Team in the preparation and assembly of electromechanical devices.
This is assembly based work that is repetitive in nature, requires manual dexterity and attention to detail.
Candidate profile:
· Self-motivated
· Excellent communication skills
· Mechanical aptitude
· Basic computer skills
· Conscientious team player
· Attention to detail
· High school diploma or equivalent
· Bicycle component knowledge preferred
For additional product information visit www.stagescycling.com.
Please send your resume to jobs@stagescycling.com.