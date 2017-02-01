Production Technician – Stages Cycling

Position Summary:

Stages Cycling is looking for motivated people to work in a fun and energetic high volume production environment. The successful candidate will join a Team in the preparation and assembly of electromechanical devices.

This is assembly based work that is repetitive in nature, requires manual dexterity and attention to detail.

Candidate profile:

· Self-motivated

· Excellent communication skills

· Mechanical aptitude

· Basic computer skills

· Conscientious team player

· Attention to detail

· High school diploma or equivalent

· Bicycle component knowledge preferred

For additional product information visit www.stagescycling.com.

Please send your resume to jobs@stagescycling.com.

Share this:

Tweet

