Product Review: Tigra Sport Trio 3-in-one fitness sensor & MountCase

With so many fitness sensor options on the market available to athletes, the Tigra Sport Trio 3-in-one fitness sensor provides another choice for athletes of all abilities. It monitors your heart rate, cycling cadence, and counts your steps while running or walking. Heart rate is measured with an optical heart rate sensor by PerformTek® Precision Biometrics, according to Tigra Sport one of the most accurate sensors on the market. I tested it against my Garmin heart rate strap and it’s within a couple beats – not too shabby! Their strap fits snug around your ankle or arm, which is great for users who tend to chafe easily with a chest strap. Since it is Bluetooth enabled, you can pair it up with any Bluetooth smart device including fitness apps on your smartphone.

The Fitclic MountCase accessory makes viewing your read outs that much easier! The MountCase allows your phone to easily click into the Fitclic mount, which is also easy to install on your handlebars. The mount puts your phone in an out-front position so you don’t have to take your eyes off the road. You can also rotate your phone on they fly to view in the portrait or landscape orientation. This came in handy during one of my rides where I had to access Ride with GPS to find my way back to a bike route. Worried about moisture fall from the sky or your chin? They came up with another solution. The RainGuard is a soft transparent sleeve that pops right on top of the phone in the MountCase, but still allows you to use the touchscreen, buttons, and access the headphone or charging port by opening the protective caps. The Fitclic mount also has a GoPro mount adaptor included so you can still capture all those fun moments as you’re flying downhill…or in my case, at a cyclocross race!

Check them out at http://www.tigrasport.com/

