UPDATE: Summerhill resigns from UnitedHealthcare Team
From CyclingNews
Having been charged with disorderly conduct, discharging a weapon in a public place and reckless endangerment in Jefferson County, Colorado, Danny Summerhill has resigned effectively immediately from the UnitedHealthcare team.
Daniel Summerhill, 28, a member of United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team, fired at a hillside as he rode past homes.
From the Denver Post
A professional bicyclist who fired a handgun as he rode through a residential area in Jefferson County in February said he unloosed the shots because he was having a rough day and needed to vent, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s report of the incident.
A deputy who issued Daniel Summerhill, 28, a member of United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team, a summons, found at least three spent rounds each about 50 yards apart, after responding to a report of shots fired on South Deer Creek Road.
Contacted on Tuesday morning, Summerhill said he wasn’t guilty, but didn’t elaborate.
One thought on “Pro cyclist Summerhill fired off shots in Jeffco residential area in order to vent; resigns from UnitedHealthcare Team”
I’m a bit surprised the issue of whether or not he has a CCP hasn’t been addressed.
Open carry is one thing, but if he had it in his pocket and doesn’t have a concealed carry permit, he should’ve been charged for that, too.