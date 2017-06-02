Pro cyclist Summerhill fired off shots in Jeffco residential area in order to vent; resigns from UnitedHealthcare Team

UPDATE: Summerhill resigns from UnitedHealthcare Team

From CyclingNews

Having been charged with disorderly conduct, discharging a weapon in a public place and reckless endangerment in Jefferson County, Colorado, Danny Summerhill has resigned effectively immediately from the UnitedHealthcare team.

Daniel Summerhill, 28, a member of United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team, fired at a hillside as he rode past homes.

From the Denver Post

A professional bicyclist who fired a handgun as he rode through a residential area in Jefferson County in February said he unloosed the shots because he was having a rough day and needed to vent, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s report of the incident.

A deputy who issued Daniel Summerhill, 28, a member of United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team, a summons, found at least three spent rounds each about 50 yards apart, after responding to a report of shots fired on South Deer Creek Road.

Contacted on Tuesday morning, Summerhill said he wasn’t guilty, but didn’t elaborate.

