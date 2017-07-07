Primal Wear is seeking a results-driven Account Executive to join sales team in Denver! The Account Executive will be responsible for all sales activities, from lead generation through to the close. The successful candidate will be able to elevate company standards, achieve sales goals, and meet client expectations.
The Account Executive will maintain and retain all existing relationships and all prior business in the territory while constantly prospecting and bringing new business to the table. This person will be responsible for territory growth on a monthly and yearly basis through the development of new opportunities and on-boarding of new accounts. These new opportunities will be developed through email and phone prospecting, travel, and event activation.
Responsibilities:
Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service
Assess customer needs and provide assistance and information on product features
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships
Maintain the database of prospects within the territory
Identify and grow opportunities within the territory
Forecast and track key account metrics
Remain knowledgeable on products offered and discuss available options
Cross sell products
Requirements:
Strong phone presence and experience dialing a large volume of calls per day
Excellent listening, negotiation, and presentation skills
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively
Highly motivated and target driven with proven track record in sales
Experience with CRM software
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + Commission
Apply by emailing Jessica Lorenzo