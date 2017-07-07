Primal Wear is seeking a results-driven Account Executive to join sales team in Denver! The Account Executive will be responsible for all sales activities, from lead generation through to the close. The successful candidate will be able to elevate company standards, achieve sales goals, and meet client expectations.

The Account Executive will maintain and retain all existing relationships and all prior business in the territory while constantly prospecting and bringing new business to the table. This person will be responsible for territory growth on a monthly and yearly basis through the development of new opportunities and on-boarding of new accounts. These new opportunities will be developed through email and phone prospecting, travel, and event activation.

Responsibilities:

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service

Assess customer needs and provide assistance and information on product features

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships

Maintain the database of prospects within the territory

Identify and grow opportunities within the territory

Forecast and track key account metrics

Remain knowledgeable on products offered and discuss available options

Cross sell products

Requirements:

Strong phone presence and experience dialing a large volume of calls per day

Excellent listening, negotiation, and presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Highly motivated and target driven with proven track record in sales

Experience with CRM software

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + Commission

Apply by emailing Jessica Lorenzo

