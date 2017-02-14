Prescribed Burns at Heil Ranch and Hall Ranch

Boulder County will be doing controlled burns at Heil Ranch and Hall Ranch. The burns will be taking place February 13th through the 24th.
According to Boulder County Open Space:
Heil Valley Ranch will be closed during ignition days and will reopen when deemed safe.
-Burn is set to occur between for February 13 and 24, weather permitting.
-Up to 250 acres will be burned.
-Heil Valley Ranch will be closed during ignition days.
-This project includes completing the 2016 Wapiti 2 Prescribed Burn and reentry into the 2014 Wapiti Prescribed Burn
Hall Ranch will be closed during ignition days and will reopen when deemed safe.
-Burn is set to occur between for February 13 and 24, weather permitting.
-Appriximately 40 acres will be burned.
-Hall Ranch will be closed during ignition days.
-This project includes reentry into the 2015 Nighthawk Prescribed Burn
Thanks to Full Cycle for sharing this info!
