Pedal Pushers Cyclery Seeks Rock Star Staff

Pedal Pushers Cyclery is looking for Rock Stars to work in the best bike shop/bar in the Denver West Golden, CO area. We are looking for full-time, year round managers (shop & floor), techs and sales. Suspension experience is a big PLUS and knowledge of LightSpeed POS is huge. Great location with riding right out the door on some of the best terrain around. We are a tight knit crew and a super fun environment and currently in our busy season so you must be ready to jump into the fire with both feet! We need great hard working candidates with a strong work ethic and a desire to work hard! Fast-paced and efficient-minded person with bike shop experience is critical!

Please email Eric@pedalpusherscyclery.com

Share this:

Tweet

