Pearl Izumi seeks PAID Fit Models

Fit clothing under the direction of the technical development teams to achieve Pearl Izumi fit standards. *This is not a photo modeling gig. A Fit Model essentially acts as a human mannequin and assists us in ensuring our apparel fits to our standards.*

Candidates are required to have athletic build, be currently active in running, bicycling, and/or triathlons, and fit Pearl Izumi standard measurements

Must be available during weekly scheduled fit model sessions.

We are currently looking for Women’s Medium and Large as well as Men’s Small and Large.

Men’s Measurements:

Small Medium Large

Height: 5’9” 5’10” 5’11”

Chest: 36-1/2” 39” 42”

Waist: 30-1/2” 33” 36”

Low Hip: 35-1/2” 38” 41”

(widest point)

Women’s Measurements:

Small Medium Large

Height: 5’5.5” 5’6” 5’6”

Bust: 34” 36” 38.5”

Waist: 27-1/2” 29.5” 31.5”

Low Hip: 36-1/2” 38.5” 41”

(widest point)

*It is best to have someone else measure you.*

• Chest/Bust Girth – The horizontal circumference around the torso, taken under the arms and across the fullest part of the chest/bust apex including the lower portion of the shoulder blades.

• Waist Girth – The horizontal circumference around the torso taken at the waist.

• Low Hip/Seat Girth – The maximum horizontal circumference around the torso taken at the greatest protrusion of the buttocks as seen from the side.

It’s extremely helpful if you are familiar with chamois fit and are currently active in cycling/running/triathlons.

In general – fitting times are:

Female fit sessions are as follows:

Size M – Tuesday 1:30 – 4 PM

Size S, M & L – Thursday 1:30 – 4 PM

Male fit sessions are as follows:

Size M – Wednesday 1:30 – 4 PM

Size S, M & L – Friday 10:00 – 11 AM

Apply online at www.pearlizumi.com/careers

