Pearl Izumi seeks Inside Sales Account Executive

The Account Executive position, based in the Colorado PEARL iZUMi office, is responsible for driving, leading, and supporting our sales actions and objectives for all of Team Shimano’s brands; SHIMANO, PEARL iZUMi, PRO, and Lazer. The primary objective and task of the Account Executive will be communicating over phone and email to drive sales and support to the IBD channel. The AE is responsible for meeting the monthly territory hard goods and soft goods forecasts which you will help build in conjunction with the National Sales Managers. The Account Executive is also responsible for growing a target list of accounts in line with overall company financial goals. There is a primary focus on Sales in this position. This position will collaborate with the Regional Sales Managers as well as the Territory principal to come up with and implement sales initiatives/promotions for the territory. This position will provide tactical support for dealers and outside territory reps in your assigned region. The Account Executive must take an active role in understanding the business and partner with the inside sales manager to facilitate and ensure policies and practices are implemented in support of the Shimano and Pearl iZUMi business.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

MUST HAVE at least 5-7 years’ prior experience in the bicycle industry and customer service.

Must have hard goods knowledge and thorough knowledge of the Shimano Hard goods line.

Demonstrated a history of solid sales growth.

Proactive, Self-Motivated, problem solver

Proficient in Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Etc.)

Excellent Communication skills, both written and verbal.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

Facilitate sales growth in hard good and soft good channels within assigned territory

Manage fluctuating workflow within assigned territory

Ensuring that your territory accounts in the Oracle CRM database are accurate and up to date on a monthly basis.

Maintain the expected daily outbound calls (15+) to authorized retailers in your territory to generate new sales in both hard goods and soft goods for the territory.

Place orders from incoming calls from retailers via phone/fax/chat/email.

Handle technical warranty questions from retailers and processing of any warranties.

Meet the hard goods and soft goods monthly sales forecasts created

Building strong business partnerships with the retailers and the outside reps.

Ability to come up with ideas for regional promotions from conception to implementation with regional sales managers and reps.

Take it upon yourself to promptly address the retailers issues in a timely fashion that will garner “a customer for life”

Ability to look at current company processes and challenge in a positive way to see if we can improve our efficiencies.

Ability to be creative in solutions beyond his/her own area of responsibility.

Take the market feedback from retailers and reps in your territory and deliver feedback and possible solutions to the Inside sales manager.

Has a keen understanding of both current and future business goals and is able to make a decision that is right for the customer and for the business.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Clear written and verbal communication skills are necessary.

Works well in a team environment.

Ability to organize and prioritize work effectively

Ability to communicate and overcome barriers while meeting deadlines

Responsible for staying up to date on all Shimano S-Tec trainings as well as Pearl iZUMi Pro Center trainings.

Other

Participate in developing and achieving departmental and corporate goals, objectives, and systems.

Will be asked to travel to 2-3 regional events within the territory to strengthen the relationship with the rep and the retailers.

Participate in monthly sales skills training which includes listening to your own phone calls and hearing constructive feedback from peers and supervisor’s.

Other duties as assigned.

NOTE: This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, or qualification associated with the job. The successful candidate will be expected to perform all functions from administrative processing to leading change initiatives.

