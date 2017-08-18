Peaksware seeks Business Intelligence Analyst

Peaksware is seeking an experienced Business Intelligence Analyst to think strategically and deeply understand our financial, customer and product engagement data in order to lead complex data analysis investigations, design reports, create projections and manage analytical models to help guide stakeholders across the organization to ask the right questions and make the best decisions for the business.

Our ideal candidate will have a rock-solid background in data analysis using modern technologies (e.g., Python, R, etc.), data warehousing (SQL rockstar, ETL techniques, data modeling, Redshift, etc.), and OLAP reporting (e.g., Tableau, OBIEE, etc.). You should also have a demonstrated ability to think strategically and analytically about business, product, and technical challenges, with the ability to work cross-organizationally. A strong understanding of our products and related markets is expected to be learned quickly. This is a highly visible role interfacing with almost every area of our business.

You will work in an agile, open, collaborative and cross-departmental environment with Engineering, Product, Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, Finance and Executives. You will be part of the Peaksware Data team and will primarily work with the TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic teams.

You should have:

– 2-4 years of experience as a Data Analyst, Data Scientist and/or Data Engineer

– Background in statistics, data science or computer engineering

– Experience working with a wide range of models and data mining techniques

– Experience using AWS services for data analytics (i.e., Redshift, EMR, ElasticSearch, etc.)

– Experience building and leveraging analytical data warehouses (i.e., SQL rock star, dimensional data modeling, experience with ETL, etc.)

– 2+ years of experience with a modern programming language (e.g., Java, Ruby, Python, etc.)

– Experience with SaaS business metrics

– Ability to distill problem definitions, models, and constraints from informal business requirements

– Ability to deal with ambiguity and competing objectives

– Strong verbal and written communications skills

– Demonstrated ability to work effectively across internal organizations

– Experience with TrainingPeaks and/or TrainHeroic and related markets preferred

Benefits and Perks:

– 100% company paid medical plan for employees with buy-up options as well as dental and vision insurance for employees (dependent coverage available)

– $1,200/year fitness reimbursement to purchase any items related to healthy living

– 3 weeks of PTO for all new hires…increases in PTO at various years of service

– 4 week paid sabbatical for all employees after 7 years of employment

– Stocked kitchen with snacks and drinks

– Music Studio for all to practice, jam, and record

– Dog friendly office

– On-site workout area access: treadmill, bike trainers, rowers, and full weight lifting gym with CrossFit equipment, with changing rooms and showers and towel service

– Corporate discounts on gym memberships and top-brand gear

– Lynda.com subscription

– Flexible work schedule in a culture of trust

– Beautiful North East Boulder, CO location

