Part Time Educator – Bicycle Colorado

Position description: As a Bicycle Colorado educator, you will have the opportunity to directly empower individuals and communities through the benefits of active and public transportation, teach and spread awareness about bicycle safety and welcome more Coloradans into the world of bicycling. Educators are responsible for implementing our community and school programs as well as some outreach. This position is for someone who thrives outside of the office setting, values engaging with people and enjoys physical activity as part of their work.

Educator responsibilities:

– Table and educate Lakewood residents about Save the ’Zone (STZ) at community events and meetings

– Seek opportunities for STZ outreach, increasing awareness about the initiative through events, organizations and social media

– Facilitate STZ public transit and bike workshops with adults

– Teach in-school STZ and Safe Routes to School (SRTS) education programs to K-8 students

– Set up and facilitate SRTS and community bicycle rodeos (obstacle courses to develop youth bicycling skills)

– Lead children and adult Bike School lessons with volunteer and up to eight students; includes all coordination and communication on day of event

– Work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends

– Travel in Colorado (mostly Denver metro); ability to drive and park Bicycle Colorado Sprinter van

– Able to provide parking for Sprinter van (on-street parking OK)

– Oversee maintenance of bike fleet and van (as needed)

– Track hours through provided spreadsheet

Skills and background:

– Teaching experience and passion for educating children and adults

– Confident public speaking and meeting facilitation skills

– Effective classroom management skills

– Passionate about and experienced in bicycling and public transportation use

– Flexible, adaptable and quick on your feet due to changing schedules, unpredictable weather and varying group sizes and teaching environments

– Highly reliable

– Effective time management and scheduling skills

– Valid driver’s license and safe driving record

– Ability to lift bicycles and gear weighing up to 40 lbs.

– Solid Google Docs, Sheets and Slides skills

– Familiarity with school systems and teacher/administration roles a plus

– Project or program coordination experience a plus

– Experience working with volunteers a plus

– Spanish proficiency a plus

Schedule: Work will be part time from June through October 2017. The weekly schedule will range from 8-18 hours depending on programming needs and will include primarily evening and weekend hours during the summer, shifting to more weekday school hours in the fall. There may be an occasional week where no programs are scheduled.

Compensation: This position’s hourly rate is in the mid teens.

How to apply: Qualified candidates please email resume, cover letter and references to Mo McCanna at maureen@bicyclecolorado.org. Please specify “Education Position” in the subject line of your email and use this opportunity to display your written communication skills. No calls, please. Posting to remain open until position is filled. Finalists for this position will be subject to a criminal background check.

Organizational information available at: www.BicycleColorado.org.

Bicycle Colorado’s policy is to offer equal employment opportunity to all its applicants and employees.

