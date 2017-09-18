Palmer Missing Cyclist – Body Found, Town Grieving

303’s Nicole Odell knew Tim Watkins:

I’m super sad this happened. Tim was a very well-liked and respected cyclist/mechanic. Super nice guy. He worked at Cafe Velo when it opened.

From KOAA

Hundreds gathered outside Palmer Lake Town Hall Sunday night to remember Tim Watkins.

Watkins was reported missing after no one had seen or heard from him since Thursday, when he left to go cycling near Mount Herman.

After search and rescue efforts, a body was found near Mt. Herman on Sunday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed if the body belongs to Tim Watkins.

After an autopsy the sheriffs office will be able to release more details, death is being ruled as suspicious.

A well-known member in the Palmer Lake and cycling communities, many people are honoring him along with the contributions he made to those around.

“When I got the news it was hard to believe again you’re talking about a guy who was a local pioneer,” said Niall Byrne, a friend of Tim Watkins.

Among those in the crowd Sunday night, Little Log Church Pastor Bill Story- Watkins’ parents church.

The crowd lit candles and read passages Watkins enjoyed, as people remembered him as a friend or a prominent member of the Palmer Lake “Yule Log” tradition.

“It’s not surprising how many people showed up to this event,” said Story.

Watch the video:



Share this:

Tweet

