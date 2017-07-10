Oskar Blues Brewery debuts brand new cycling event format and adds running relay to the Boulder Gold Rush Bike Rally and Run

Cyclists’ times from three adventurous trail sections will be totaled to award prizes for top riders; Runners will run relay-style in North Boulder Park on August 27th, 2017.

BOULDER, Colorado– Adventure Fit, a Boulder-based event marketing company, today announced Oskar Blues’ Gold Rush Bike Rally and Run returns to Boulder, Colorado, on August 27, 2017. The second annual Gold Rush Bike Rally and Run challenges cyclists and runners with off-road adventure and the chance to pick up ‘gold nugget’ prizes scattered throughout the route.

Cyclists can choose from two courses (33 miles or 54 miles), each containing adventurous terrain including historic gold mining trails and a singletrack downhill that links Sunshine Canyon to Lefthand Canyon. There will be 3 timed sections along the course, allowing riders to go at their own pace on the big climbs. Off-road capable bikes will excel on the 1st timed section, the 2-mile downhill Rowena Trail. The 2nd timed section is the longest, starting with a descent down the Switzerland Trail to Sunset before climbing back up to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Riders will have to save some energy for the final timed section, a short and steep climb out of Gold Hill.

The running event is new this year and follows the success of another Oskar Blues event, the Trail Run Relay which takes place at the Burning Can Festival. Teams of 3 or more will take turns running a 1-mile loop in North Boulder Park. The shorter distance will make this event fun for kids as well as adults and there will be some very fast lap times due to the flat course. In between laps, runners can relax in the lush grass under shade trees and sample products from dozens of event sponsors. The team with the most laps in two hours wins great prizes.

Oskar Blues is the title sponsor of the Boulder Gold Rush which means craft beer in a can will be flowing at the after party, including the ‘official beer of the Gold Rush’ – Mama’s Little Yella Pils. Cyclehops, an Oskar Blues restaurant, will be serving up fresh tacos to all participants. Fans of beer, bikes, and running are welcome to attend the party in North Boulder Park – which is open to the public. In addition to great beer and food, sponsors and vendors will have lots of contests and samples to enjoy. The event’s non-profit beneficiary, the CAN’d Aid Foundation, will host a raffle with big prizes including…………….

“We love being involved with this event because it’s a perfect fit for all things OB – riding bikes, drinking beer, running with friends, and enjoying the ColoRADo lifestyle,” said Diana Ralston of Oskar Blues and CAN’d Aid. More than 1,000 participants are expected at the Oskar Blues Gold Rush Bike Rally and Run on August 5th.

Registration is now open at: http://www.bouldergoldrush.com

