Old Man Winter – Know Before You Go

by 303 Ambassador Erin Trail

It’s almost time for one of my favorite events of winter – the Old Man Winter Rally in Lyons. This event is both a race and a festival tied into one event, with two different gravel bike courses to choose from and a trail run. The bike options include the short 50k route, which involves rolling gravel roads and 1,212 feet of climbing and the more adventurous and challenging 100 km route which includes a loop at REEB Ranch and 5,086 feet of climbing. For those that aren’t too sure about cycling in the snow, there’s a really fun and scenic 5.8 mile trail run, which is an out and back that takes you over single track and then through a gorgeous red rock canyon along Old South St. Vrain Road.

All three courses will have “Snowflakes” scattered scavenger hunt style along the course, so keep your eyes peeled. Each snowflake can be exchanged at the after party for a variety of prizes, which includes anything from a water bottle, a gift card to one of the race sponsors, KEEN Boots, a Patagonia beenie….or even a custom REEB Bike Frame (valued at over $1500!).

Did I mention the after party?!?! Oskar Blues is the official beer sponsor and they’ll be serving up their Death By Coconut porter (so good!) and they’ll also serve a hot meal to all racers. The after party is held in Sandstone Park, which provides the perfect setting for post-race festivities. Gather with spectators, friends, and other racers while you enjoy a tasty beer, some warm food, and watch the snowflake prize giveaway.

To help racers prepare for the event, there are two upcoming clinics:

1/19/17 Training RUN and Gear up Clinic: 6pm at Shoes and Brews

2/4/17 Gravel Grinder Clinic: 10am at Sports Garage

Last year, I raced the 5.8 mile running event and it was GORGEOUS. This year, I’m stepping it up a notch and I’ll be racing the 50 km gravel bike course. I hope to see you out there!

Event details here

