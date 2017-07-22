No More ‘Free Rides’ Colorado Lawmaker Proposes Bicycle Tax

From the Denver Channel

DENVER — Bicycles and cars have always had to “share the road.” Soon they could have to share the cost of the road in Colorado.

A state senator from Grand Junction has thrown his support behind a bicycle tax after Oregon passed one as part of its latest transportation funding bill.

The Oregon tax charges $15 for every new adult bike purchased over the cost of $200. Senator Ray Scott followed that announcement with a tweet and Facebook post that suggested bringing a similar tax to Colorado.

“Maybe it should be a license plate? What do you think? Sen. Ray Scott calls for a tax on bicycles,” he tweeted along with a link to an article on the issue.

