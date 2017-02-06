New Venue and Date for Cross of the North 2017

Fort Collins, Colorado, February 1, 2017 – The First City Cycling Team, Northern Colorado’s largest and most successful amateur cycling team, is excited to announce that the 2017 edition of the Cross of the North cyclocross weekend will take place on November 11-12, 2017 on the grounds of the New Belgium Brewery campus in Fort Collins.

“Cross of the North represents the best of Colorado cyclocross, and we’re thrilled to partner with New Belgium Brewing,” said race director James Scott. “The opportunity to bring the highest quality of cyclocross racing to the heart of Fort Collins will result in an outstanding event for racers, spectators, and our community.”

“We’re very excited to deepen our ties to competitive cycling in Colorado by hosting Cross of the North,” said Emily Dufficy, Events Coordinator at New Belgium Brewing. “A high-profile weekend event that draws racers from all over Colorado and neighboring states is a natural extension of our involvement with the Ciclismo Youth Foundation Tuesday-night races. We’re looking forward to hosting racers from anywhere and everywhere. They can be sure our facilities will provide an entertaining and exciting race venue ”

Founded in 2011, Cross of the North has grown into Northern Colorado’s premiere cyclocross event, drawing more than 1000 racers over the weekend. The 2017 event will feature two days of racing for all ages and abilities, including the twilight races that have become COTN’s trademark. First City Cycling Team’s all-volunteer race staff is already hard at work designing a course to satisfy event the most demanding cyclocross racers.

To get updates as they become available, follow the Cross of the North on the Internet:

Website

Facebook

Instagram and Twitter ​@crossofthenorth

Share this:

Tweet

