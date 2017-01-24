New BRAC Board of Directors Announced

The new Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado (BRAC) board has been announced. The 5-member board is:

Doug Gordon

Lynn Taylor

Lance Panigutti

Troy Reynolds

Jon Heidemann

Newly elected Lance Panigutti had this to say:

In a time when cycling participation is either declining or flat-lining I’ve actually never been more optimistic about the future for Colorado. Everything goes in cycles, it’s those communities who collectively work together to inject new energy and passion into their sport that emerge the fastest in a depression. This new board has the best balance of skills, experience, and youth that I’ve personally seen in my 10 years of event productions. I’m honored to work with a great group and make some lasting changes and fun additions to the local community that will see our sports flourish once again.

303cycling.com would like to congratulate the new board!

