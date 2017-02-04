Moving People Forward Event by Bicycle Colorado

From Bicycle Colorado:

Within the next 20 years, transportation in Colorado will completely change as we know it. This one day conference will dive deep into the present and future face of mobility and the creative and collaborative advancements that are changing the ways people move. As a transportation or civic leader in Colorado, how are changing social values and technological innovations impacting your work?

Keynotes and panelists will explore innovative ideas, spark dialogue and promote solutions for Colorado’s mobility future. Join an audience of 300 leaders, decision makers, innovators and visionaries to identify groundbreaking topics and tools for making positive advancements in the years ahead.

Agenda 8:00-9:00 Registration and Continental Breakfast 9:00-12:00 Welcome, keynote speakers and plenary session 12:00-1:00 Lunch & remarks from Gov. Hickenlooper and Mayor Hancock 1:00-4:30 Breakout sessions and networking opportunities 4:30-6:00 Happy Hour

Objectives Inspire. Learn more about revolutionary solutions to current transportation challenges.

Innovate. Bring smart data and initiatives into existing local frameworks.

Integrate. Harness the best of private and public assets through strategic partnerships. For complete information, go to https://www.bicyclecolorado.org/events/moving-people-forward/

