Mountain Bike Coach – Threshold Endurance Sports

Threshold Endurance Sports is looking for someone to fill the role of a Mountain Bike Coach in the Colorado region, based in the Denver area. Threshold Endurance Sports is a fitness as a lifestyle company, which rings true with the athletes we work with and all of our coaches. We coach athletes, provide consulting, clinics, and even camps for endurance athletes. Our coaches operate in a co-op environment, with the additional resources and support that a single coach might not have on their own. While we strive to create a successful platform for coaches to succeed on, all our coaches get out what they put in. All the tools and opportunities are there for you to coach at whatever level you would like, whether it be full time or part time.

Candidate should have the following experience/personality traits:

– Understanding of the fundamentals of exercise physiology & training strategies.

– Ability and willingness to speak in public and present to an audience.

– Ability to teach and create a positive learning environment for students.

– Works cohesively and productively with other coaches.

– Experienced in mountain bike racing. The more types of racing and experience, the better.

– Should be dependable and prompt in interactions with clients and fellow coaches/staff.

There is some level of training and mentoring available as well, if needed. Please feel free to check us out at thresholdendurance.com and/or apply here or shoot us an email with your resume to info@thresholdendurance.com

