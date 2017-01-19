Moots Finish Shop Technician – Moots

Moots have been handcrafting high end titanium frames and components from its home in Steamboat Springs, CO since 1981. We have a deep heritage in the cycling community and over the years Moots has earned a reputation for its refined quality and thoughtful attention to details. However, what truly makes Moots special is the team of employees. All are passionate cyclists and share a deep appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship and excellent customer service. We are looking for a passionate and motivated person to join our Finish Team.

Position Summary: The Moots Finish shop technician is a key member of the in-house finish group within the production team. In this role, the Finish Technician will be a part of team that is responsible for all of the final production steps and hand work that is needed to take frames and components from a raw, welded state to a ready-to-deliver state. Included in this area is light machining, parts assembly, frame finishing, detailed hand work, decal assembly and various quality control processes. The Finish Shop Technician reports to the Finish Supervisor.

Primary Responsibilities and Accountabilities Include:

RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL ASPECTS OF FRAME AND COMPONENT FINISH WORK INCLUDING:

-LIGHT MACHINING INCLUDING USE OF MANUAL MILLS

-BEAD BLASTING FRAMES AND COMPONENTS

-DECAL APPLICATION ON FRAMES AND COMPONENTS

-SUSPENSION ASSEMBLY ON SELECT FRAMES

– VARIOUS DETAILED HAND WORK STEPS

-MAINTAINING HIGH STANDARDS AND ENSURING ALL PRODUCT MEETS OR EXCEEDS MOOTS TIGHT QC SPECIFICATIONS

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE EXPERIENCE IN THE BICYCLE INDUSTRY, A STRONG WORK ETHIC, A DEEP APPRECIATION FOR QUALITY, AN APTITUDE FOR MECHANICAL PROCESSES AND THE ABILITY TO WORK WELL WITH OTHERS. ADDITIONALLY, SOME BASIC FAMILIARITY WITH MANUAL MILLS AND LATHES IS PREFERRED BUT NOT REQUIRED.

MOOTS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND OFFERS COMPETITIVE PAY AND AN EXCELLENT BENEFIT PACKAGE INCLUDING HEALTH/DENTAL INSURANCE, PAID VACATION, RETIREMENT PLAN AND OTHER LIFESTYLE PERKS.

