Mobile Bike Shop Mechanic & Manager – Beeline Bikes

Beeline Bikes Colorado’s innovative mobile bike shop business model provides Front Range customers a five-star, convenient bike service experience at their home or office. Beeline’s growing list of e-commerce integrated, leading bicycle brand partners drive order fulfillment revenue to our bottom line. Our Beeline Colorado Team has a combined 40 years of experience in the old-school bike industry, but has a new, cutting-edge vision for what a successful bike shop can be.

Beeline Bikes Colorado is seeking a motivated, customer-facing, professional Mechanic/Mobile Bike Shop Manager to join our team and help us meet demand of our expanding customer base, including a large set of bike friendly companies to support.

Job Description: Drive the mobile bike shop to appointments at customer’s homes or office. Build and repair bikes. Sell bikes and accessories. Use Beeline’s tech platform to manage the van’s inventory and customer appointments.

This is an stelar opportunity to retain the financial rewards of your work by developing recurring customer relationships. Each appointment provides the opportunity to earn competitive compensation with your pro bicycle repair skills and expert product consultations on new bike and accessory sales. Beeline maintains a comprehensive supply chain so you can offer, not only, the product you carry in the mobile shop, but also meet almost any special order / upgrade / new bike needs of your customers. In addition, Beeline provides training, support and on-call bicycle expertise to assist you, as needed.

Qualifications:

* 2 or more years of professional wrenching experience in a bicycle shop

* Clean driving record, current driver’s license & comfortable driving larger vehicles

* Team attitude and ability to self-manage time well

* Able to lift 70 lbs.

* Comfortable working remotely and interacting with customers

* Pass background check

Compensation: competitive pay based on experience.

You can earn up $35,000 to $45,000 a year doing what you love with a flexible work schedule.

Beeline Bikes is taking a new approach to the bicycle industry, delivering a great bicycle experience (service, parts, accessory and new bike sales) to customers at home, work, events, etc. If you are interested in a career opportunity within the bicycle industry, please send your resume to aj.kruesel@beelinebikes.com.

Job Type: Commission

Salary: $45,000.00 /year

Job Location:

• Metro Denver, CO

Required education:

• High school or equivalent

Required experience:

• Bike Shop Mechanic: 2 years

