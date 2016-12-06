From Bicycle Retailer

Mission Sports Group to help market Tyler Hamilton Training

CORTEZ, Colo. (BRAIN) — Mission Sports Group, a marketing company founded by former pro racer Michael Engleman, is now handling marketing and logistics for Tyler Hamilton Training and Tyler Hamilton himself.

In addition to marketing and PR, Mission Sports Group will handle logistics and promotion for Hamilton’s training camps.

“I feel so lucky to have spent nearly 30 years in the cycling world, to have worked at so many jobs at so many levels,” Engleman said. “I know firsthand how heartbreaking the sport can be, but also how spectacular it can be. I am so honored to work with Tyler Hamilton as he cares about the world of cycling and will be a force for all the positives bikes can offer.”

Hamilton retired from professional cycling in 2009. He launched Tyler Hamilton Training the following year. Hamilton and THT’s head coach, Jim Capra, work with endurance athletes and enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. “We are so excited to team up with Mission Sports Group in order to provide world-class customer service with a hands-on and fully custom coaching experience,” Capra said.

Mission Sports Group specializes in athlete management and works with professional teams, races, nonprofits and corporations. The company also has been a strong supporter of women’s cycling.

More information at missionsportsgroup.com.

Share this:

Tweet

