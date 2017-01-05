Marketing Strategist – SmartEtailing

The Marketing Strategist supports the Agency team members, including Account Managers, Graphic Designers, Account Coordinators and other Strategists, to research, conceptualize, and implement large or long-term projects. The Strategist should be a creative thinker and a problem solver, with a passion for developing forward-looking marketing campaigns and strategies. The Strategist will also need to understand the scope of each project, help plan and execute individual steps of a given project, and support other team members to create feasible solutions and to meet project deadlines.

The Strategist reports to the Lead Strategist. The stakeholders for this position are SmartEtailing clients, staff and company management. This position will be located in the company’s Boulder, CO office.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Research best practices for marketing campaigns

– Audit Agency client websites, email campaigns and SEM for opportunities to improve

– Prepare reports and recommended next actions for stakeholders

– Provide project management on large-scale projects

– Write copy, including short form and long form, for web and print

– Write art direction for web, print, and other projects as necessary

– Configure, manage Google PPC campaigns

– Support Agency team members in defining, executing, and communicating marketing strategies on behalf of clients and other stakeholders

– Generate estimates on major projects and assist with pricing negotiations

This is not an exhaustive or comprehensive list of possible responsibilities, tasks and duties. There are a variety of other duties that will need to be completed on an as needed basis.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or related field, or equivalent experience

– 3+ years of professional experience as a marketing professional at an agency or business

– 3+ years of professional experience with digital marketing tools, including but not limited to email marketing, social media, web design, and SEO/SEM

– Demonstrable experience writing marketing copy and art direction that incorporates best practices for digital marketing

– Organized and proficient at managing overlapping projects in a detail oriented manner

– Proven experience in collaborating with others in a professional environment

– Understands, interprets and implements feedback effectively

– Self-motivated with a positive attitude for work

– Limited domestic travel may be required, valid driver’s license is required

– Retail work experience preferred but not required

– Passion for and knowledge of cycling is a plus

