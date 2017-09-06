Marketing Coordinator – PeopleForBikes

PeopleForBikes seeks a creative, organized and enthusiastic marketing coordinator in our Boulder, CO office to join us in our mission to get more people on bikes more often. The ideal candidate will demonstrate skill in all facets of the marketing mix with a focus on event and content marketing. S/he will also bring passion and a can-do attitude to our marketing + communications team.

Responsibilities include:

– Execute all aspects of our presence at events from small-scale local events to large industry trade shows. –

Develop annual calendar, event assets, materials and staffing necessary to execute flawlessly.

– Coordinate organization’s social media campaigns, online store promotions and social advertising.

– Coordinate production of all advertising both online and offline including creative development (internally or through agency partners), media planning and trafficking.

– Assist in developing strategies and tactics for amplifying annual campaigns, programs, original content and member promotions.

-Assist with cobranded member activities including campaigns, events, specific products and other marketing programs designed to bring awareness and fundraising opportunities to PeopleForBikes.

– Manage production of print materials including brochures, guides, infographics and reports.

– PeopleForBikes is a dynamic, evolving organization where responsibilities are likely to morph and grow—particularly based on the talents s/he brings to the role. All members of our team take on new duties as needed.

Required qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications or related field. Two to three years experience within an agency, marketing firm or client-side marketing department is desired.

– Demonstrated success coordinating event logistics and teams. Outdoor events, fundraisers or trade show experience is a big plus.

– Experience with both traditional and innovative communications and marketing techniques, with an emphasis on social media and content marketing.

– Great project management skillset, with the ability to comfortably juggle multiple projects and occasionally work on tight timelines.

– Collaborative approach to work—the person will interface with multiple departments and external partners—and super customer service, both internal and external.

– A self-starter with a can-do attitude and extremely strong attention to detail.

– Ability to work within larger marketing and communications strategy and ensure that communications adhere to the organization’s writing and design standards.

– Willingness and enthusiasm for travel (may be up to 20% of time.)

Beneficial qualifications:

– A talent at composing snappy, concise, witty, eye-catching copy for the digital world is highly valued.

– Search marketing experience—both paid search and tactics to improve organic rankings.

– Knowledge of and passion for bicycling is a plus.

Compensation and benefits:

This “at will” position offers a competitive salary commensurate with experience. In addition, a generous benefits package is offered, which includes health insurance, paid time off and optional participation in a deferred compensation plan.

To apply:

Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter including portfolio links via email with “Marketing Coordinator” in the subject line to jobs@peopleforbikes.org

The position will remain open until filled. Telephone inquiries will not be accepted. PeopleForBikes is an equal opportunity employer.

