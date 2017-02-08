Marketing Communications / Social Media Assistant – Pactimo

Are you passionate about marketing and social media and looking for a fun, fast-paced environment where you can learn and grow your skills?

Pactimo, a leading provider of technical performance cycling apparel is hiring a Full-Time MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS / SOCIAL MEDIA ASSISTANT.

This is the perfect opportunity for the individual who loves marketing and has a desire to broaden their skillset by learning the breadth of marketing communications, social media, customer retention and user experience planning. Working under the direct supervision of the Marketing Director the individual in this position will assist with a variety of marketing communication and social media initiatives. Projects will regularly include managing customer communications and interaction, overseeing the company’s social media channels and assisting with marketing initiatives in accordance with growing brand awareness and value. The ideal candidate will be excited and energized about joining a small, cohesive team who is dedicated to making Pactimo the biggest cycling clothing company in North America.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

• Customer communications in support of retention-based marketing strategy (email, chat, phone)

• Oversee and grow social media channels through focused management and regular engagement

• Assist with planning and execution of loyalty and rewards strategies

• Assistance with:

– Events (tradeshows, bike races, brand building opportunities)

– Supporting sales through customer communications/interactions

– Reporting & Analytics

– Digital engagement campaigns

– Content development

– Other marketing projects as they arise

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• MUST have knowledge of and passion for cycling, ideally with a racing background

• Possesses an in-depth understanding of social media channels (i.e.; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Periscope, SnapChat), to include knowledge on how to grow, engage and retain followers

• Understanding that a portion of the job will be off-hours to enhance effective social media engagement

• Willingness to learn and assist with all marketing initiatives as a dedicated team member on a small, close-knit team

• Ability to travel (10%) and lift up to 40lbs

• Competency with Microsoft Office

• Degree in Graphic Design, Marketing, Advertising, Communications, or related field

PREFERRRED EXPERIENCE (but not required)

• Knowledge of eCommerce and Content Management platforms, such as Shopify, WordPress, Drupal, etc.

• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite is a plus

BENEFITS

This position includes the following benefits:

• Health and Dental Insurance

• Two Weeks Paid Vacation

• Sick Days

• 401k with Employer Match

• Profit Sharing

• Bike Purchase Grant

• Exclusive Access to Industry Discounts

SUBMIT YOUR RESUME

To be considered for the position, please send your resume and cover letter explaining your knowledge of and experience in cycling to tkelsey@pactimo.com. Please put the job title in the subject line.

ABOUT PACTIMO

Pactimo (pac-TEAM-O) has found continuous inspiration in our home’s breath-taking beauty and extreme conditions to develop cycling apparel for every climate, elevation, and adventure. Since 2003, we’ve shipped over 1.5 million garments to champions, teams, clubs and individual cyclists around the globe. Unlike many other cycling brands, our roots are in custom cycling apparel. That means at Pactimo we’ve always cared most about you, the customer, and your specific needs and aspirations as an individual rider. Our product development is driven by continuous direct feedback from thousands of customers, as well as by personal testing in the rugged and diverse conditions of our backyard. This process enables us to develop some of the most innovative, technical cycling clothing on the market. This spirit of continuous innovation is also deep in the DNA of our PACTIMO-branded apparel, which makes Pactimo quality available to the broader audience of individual cyclists through our online shop. Learn more at http://www.pactimo.com

Pactimo is an equal opportunity employer.

