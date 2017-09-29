Man who “hates bikes” and shot cyclists faces only misdemeanors; make your voice heard

Back in July a man shot a pellet gun at a couple riding a tandem on Golden Gate (Golden Gate Canyon State Park is a Colorado State Park). The sentencing is coming up. Want to take action? Here you go:

…When the sheriff located Scott Brown, age 65, following the incident, Mr. Brown told the sheriff that he keeps handy his pellet gun because he hates squirrels. When he saw us our on tandem bicycle, he said that we were not in his way or impeding his vehicle in any way, but he decided that he “hates bikes” as well, because they “mess up the trails.”

Last week, Mr. Brown entered a guilty plea to three misdemeanor counts: Third Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Launching a Missile at a Vehicle.

Because these are misdemeanors, there are not strong sentencing guidelines in place–there is a maximum possible 2-year county jail term associated with the first count, and otherwise the sentencing is entirely subjective. However, in determining a sentence, the judge and the District Attorney will consider impact statements from victims and the community.

If you would like to send a message, here are the steps:

1- Send an email message to Deputy District Attorney Claire Czajkowski at this email address: cczajkow@jeffco.us (crazy spelling–just cut and paste 😊)

2- Use this subject line: Scott Brown M173625 October 13 Sentencing (again, cut and paste–this one is important)

3- Copy these two email addresses: dplatten@jeffco.us and bugletsolar@msn.com

3- Express your reflections and opinions with regard to sentencing to Deputy DA Czajowski

This is your opportunity as a taxpayer to provide direction to the officials whose salaries you are paying. You may feel that jail time or anger management or curtailing gun ownership is warranted for Mr. Brown. You may think that Mr. Brown should be required to spend some time working on the trails held so dearly that he is evidently willing to commit violent crimes. There may be something else entirely that you believe to be appropriate. Please express these views clearly and concisely.

THANK YOU for your support!

