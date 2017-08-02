Love, Sweat and Gears: Feedback RAAM Team Recap

Love, Sweat and Gears…and a Gold A-Frame – RAAM 2017

From Feedback Sports

One of our favorite things is when different facets of our cycling worlds collide. This happened a few weeks ago when one of our local Feedback Sports racers, (and all around cycling do-gooder) Paul Majors was lead mechanic for the Love, Sweat and Gears RAAM team. As an official sponsor of RAAM, this local connection was dream come true. If you’re not familiar with RAAM (Race Across America), here you go…

Race Across America (RAAM) is one of the most respected and longest running ultra-endurance events in the world. RAAM is seen as a pinnacle of athletic achievement not only in cycling circles but the greater sporting community as well.

In 1982, four individuals raced from the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles to the Empire State Building in New York City. Covered by national television, the race captivated the public’s imagination. Relay Teams were introduced in 1992 and quickly became the most popular and fastest growing segment of the race. Team sizes are 2, 4 and 8 persons. Relay Team racing made the event accessible to any fit cyclist.

There is no other race in the world like RAAM. There is no race that combines the distance, terrain and weather; no other event that tests a team’s spirit from beginning to end. The Race inspires everyone who has been a part of it – racer, crew, staff and fans alike. RAAM is the true test of speed, endurance, strength and camaraderie, the ideal combination of work and play.

Now back to Paul and the team. We happily outfitted team Love Sweet and Gears with A-frames, Pro-Elites and RAKK (plus a few sets of tools). Fully dialed with Paul (and under the direction of Team Captain, Chuck Magnus) these super-human athletes finished in 1st place for all 4 person teams (and even out-paced most of the 8 person teams). They put our gear through the wringer for a 3000+ mile adventure. The team made the crossing in 6 days, 3 hours and 39 minutes – averaging 20.79 mph. We asked Paul a few questions regarding this phenomenal experience. After reading his answers, maybe you’ll be tempted to put RAAM on your bucket list as a racer or a mechanic!

READ THE FULL STORY

Share this:

Tweet

