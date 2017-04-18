Louisville paths could soon be home to electric bicycles

From the Times Call

Louisville could soon see once-forbidden electric bikes on its streets and trails, a county initiative first borne out of a successful Boulder pilot program.

Most “e-bikes” look almost identical to traditional bicycles in appearance, according to Louisville’s Associate Planner Lisa Ritchie; however, many contain a small electric motor and battery to offer ride-assistance when they pedal.

Advocates for such alternative modes of transportation have long-recommended “e-bikes,” including Audrey Debarros executive director of Commuting Solutions, the regional multi-modal transportation advocacy organization that has spearheaded the initiative for communities along the U.S. 36 corridor.

“Last fall, we started a conversation with the communities along U.S. 36 about establishing local ordinances to legalize ‘e-bikes in their communities,” Debarros said Friday. “Boulder and Superior already have an ordinance in place, so we started a conversation with the rest of the communities.”

Those communities include Westminster and Broomfield, the latter of which still is considering allowing all classes of e-bikes, officials said, though a final decision won’t be made until after a public outreach effort this summer.

