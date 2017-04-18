Louisville paths could soon be home to electric bicycles

Posted on by Amy
Jason Gendill installs components to an electric bicycle at Pete’s Electric Bikes on Pearl Street in Boulder in this file photo. ( Jeremy Papasso/ Staff Photographer )

From the Times Call

Louisville could soon see once-forbidden electric bikes on its streets and trails, a county initiative first borne out of a successful Boulder pilot program.

Most “e-bikes” look almost identical to traditional bicycles in appearance, according to Louisville’s Associate Planner Lisa Ritchie; however, many contain a small electric motor and battery to offer ride-assistance when they pedal.

Advocates for such alternative modes of transportation have long-recommended “e-bikes,” including Audrey Debarros executive director of Commuting Solutions, the regional multi-modal transportation advocacy organization that has spearheaded the initiative for communities along the U.S. 36 corridor.

“Last fall, we started a conversation with the communities along U.S. 36 about establishing local ordinances to legalize ‘e-bikes in their communities,” Debarros said Friday. “Boulder and Superior already have an ordinance in place, so we started a conversation with the rest of the communities.”

Those communities include Westminster and Broomfield, the latter of which still is considering allowing all classes of e-bikes, officials said, though a final decision won’t be made until after a public outreach effort this summer.

