This is a special, limited opportunity for 50 riders to ride either Stage 1 in Boulder, June 24, 2017 or Stage 7 in Colorado Springs, June 30, 2017 on the Mavic Haute Route Rockies for a great cause.

Registration is a $100 entry fee + a $100 donation to the diabetes foundation of your choice.

Each stage features live timing results and full Mavic tech support. Register today, and more info HERE

