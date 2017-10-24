Lighten UP Boulder Event, Nov. 2nd to Give Away FREE Nite Ize Lights for Cycling Safety

October 9, 2017, Boulder, CO–Cyclists 4 Community is teaming up with the City of Boulder and Boulder County to be more visible while riding. As the days grow shorter, we want to help cyclists stay safe and be seen, both day and night, with lights, front and back. C4C, in conjunction with the City of Boulder, Boulder County, Nite Ize and Skratch Labs, will be giving away free lights at this event, and the first 50 to purchase tickets will also receive two free light sets from Nite Ize (value $40). Participants will receive the c front and back wheel light set and the TwistLit front and back light set. These two light sets will allow you to be see from the front, back and sides. Proceeds from this event will benefit Cyclists 4 Community ongoing bike safety program.

Says David Kemp, Senior Transportation Planner for City of Boulder, ​“The City of Boulder’s Toward Vision Zero safety initiative takes a strategic approach at ​eliminating crashes that result in serious injury. Getting more cyclists to use lights at ​night–and during the day–is a safety precaution that works toward this vision.

​The City’s GO Boulder staff are excited to watch the partnerships flourish within the ​community to work together at improving safety – it talks a village to make positive ​change and we are on our way.”

Riding a bike with mounted lights not only increases visibility and safety, but its also the law and is required while riding at night. The Boulder Revised Code requires all cyclists traveling between sunset and sunrise to equip their bikes with both a mounted white light on the front and a red reflector on the back (B.R.C. 7-5-11: Bicycle Headlight and Reflector Required). Cyclists are reminded to use not only proper lights but also reflective gear to stay visible while riding between dusk and dawn.

A few safety tips from City of Boulder for riding at night are:

• Use a white front light, red rear blinking light at night and during the day for extra visibility

• Wear bright colors and/or reflective gear

• Add sidelight or reflectors on wheels to be more visible

• A stronger headlight (300 lumens or above) is recommended on multi-use paths, where light is low and is much darker at night than streets.

Event: Lighten Up Boulder Celebration of Lights at Cyclists 4 Community, Nite Ize, Skratch, City of Boulder, Boulder County

Where: Full Cycle Bike Shop, Espresso Bar and Tap Room, 1795 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO

When: November 2, 2017, 5:30pm–9:00 pm.

Tickets: $20 pre-purchased online here: Lighten UP Boulder Event Tickets, or purchased at the door for $25. Tickets for children, $5 online or $10 day of event.

Entry Fee entitles holder to food and 2 pints of beer or glasses of wine, plus appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages at Full Cycle from 5:30pm to 9pm. Your name will be added to the preregistered guest list. You do not need to bring a copy of your receipt to the event. Must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

