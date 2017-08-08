Is Lance Armstrong’s podcast partnership a violation of his lifetime ban?

From Cycling Tips

by Neal Rogers

On August 2, organizers of the inaugural Colorado Classic stage race announced that the event is partnering with Lance Armstrong to “bring his fresh and informed cycling perspective to the inaugural event with daily podcasts.”

Armstrong’s Stages podcast, launched before last month’s Tour de France, rose to quick success with more than five million downloads and 80,000 unique Facebook viewers each day, leading to a top-10 iTunes ranking in all categories, peaking in the number-two spot in the sports category.

Next week, Armstrong is poised to cover the Colorado Classic and Velorama Colorado Festival with daily podcasts, covering the women’s and men’s races with co-host JB Hager, as well as nightly musical performances.

“We’re breaking ground with the Stages podcast, and love the idea of joining up with Velorama Colorado festival as they seek to do the same for cycling,” Armstrong said in an event press release. “We’re thrilled to cover the cycling action and to bring the unvarnished perspective our followers expect. And, as big music fans, we’ll be covering the Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie concerts each night in Denver.”

But given Armstrong’s lifetime ban, is this allowed? It all depends on Armstrong’s relationship to the event, it seems….

Read the full story

Share this:

Tweet

