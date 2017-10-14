Ladies! Satisfy Your Cross Curiosity at School Yard Cross!

By Khem Suthiwan

What is this cyclocross business all about?? Heckling…yes! Oodles of fun…yes! Super supportive environment…yes! It’s also a great way to throw in some variety to your training and racing.

On Wednesday, October 18th starting at 4:15pm, you’ll have the opportunity to learn CX skills from local professional female coaches during the Women’s CX skills & Pre-Ride Clinic.

Not only is it free (with pre-registration), it will take place on the grounds of the Dawson School where School Yard Cross will be.

Here are the top 5 reasons to put School Yard Cross on your calendar:

For first-time racers, all one-day race license fees will be waived!

Kids Craft Festival, so bring the family!

Kids Craft Festival, so bring the family! Podium prizes for all categories!

Bake Sale at the race to benefit Boulder Junior Cycling!

Bake Sale at the race to benefit Boulder Junior Cycling! Course has a fun mix of pavement, grass, with just the right amount of challenging terrain

Don’t miss this fun-filled day of cyclocross and family friendly festival! Race day is Saturday, October 21st. Register now!

Share this:

Tweet

