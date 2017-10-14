Ladies! Satisfy Your Cross Curiosity at School Yard Cross!

What is this cyclocross business all about?? Heckling…yes! Oodles of fun…yes! Super supportive environment…yes! It’s also a great way to throw in some variety to your training and racing.
On Wednesday, October 18th starting at 4:15pm, you’ll have the opportunity to learn CX skills from local professional female coaches during the Women’s CX skills & Pre-Ride Clinic.
Not only is it free (with pre-registration), it will take place on the grounds of the Dawson School where School Yard Cross will be.
Here are the top 5 reasons to put School Yard Cross on your calendar:
- For first-time racers, all one-day race license fees will be waived!
Kids Craft Festival, so bring the family!
- Podium prizes for all categories!
Bake Sale at the race to benefit Boulder Junior Cycling!
- Course has a fun mix of pavement, grass, with just the right amount of challenging terrain
Don’t miss this fun-filled day of cyclocross and family friendly festival! Race day is Saturday, October 21st. Register now!