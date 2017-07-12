Host Housing Sought for Colorado Classic Women’s Pro Teams

Host housing for the Colorado Classic women’s race needed!

Since the races are in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge (Aug. 10 & 11) and Denver (Friday, evening, Aug. 11 and Saturday evening, Aug. 12) teams could base in either Colorado Springs or Denver.

Ideally, the teams would be in homes in Colorado Springs or Denver for a couple of days before the race to get settled and do a little training before their race starts. And they could remain based in the Springs or Denver for the duration of the Colorado Classic. Team members would likely arrive Aug. 8 or 9 and depart Aug. 12 or 13. Some teams may also want to compete in the two women’s criteriums that will be held as part of the Velorama Festival in Denver on Friday evening, Aug. 11 and Sat. evening, Aug. 12.

Host Housing requirements

-A comfortable sleeping space, beds for 6 riders and 3 staff (best case all at one house but very rare, typically split the team between 2 or 3 houses close together) Riders are ok to share bedrooms but not beds. 2 or 3 beds are okay in a room or 2 beds, one air bed etc.

-Use of kitchen including counter and refrigerator space

-Use of bathroom and shower

-Flat parking for trailer and van at one of the homes.

-Access to water hose to clean bikes is great

-Use of secure garage for storing some equipment

-Use of washer/dryer

-Wifi password (that’s the first thing athletes do when they arrive!)

Note: The hosts are NOT expected to provide food or transportation.

If you would like to participate in hosting, please EMAIL SEAN PETTY

The deadline for signing up as a host is July 15th.

