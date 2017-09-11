Head Bike Mechanic – Endo Brewing

HEAD BIKE MECHANIC FOR NEW BIKE THEMED BREWERY/TASTING ROOM.

ENDO BREWING COMPANY is opening in Lafayette and we are looking for an enthusiastic bicycle mechanic to join us in this adventure from day 1. We are a neighborhood focused tasting room with onsite brewery and web scheduled while-you-wait cycling repair services.

If you’re into craft beer and bikes, this is your kind of place.

We’re looking for an experienced mechanic to fill a unique service position in our brewery based bike shop. The perfect candidate will be extremely customer focused and able to handle cycling related repairs proficiently and efficiently while simultaneously engaging our customers. This position will be in constant contact with our customers while taking care of their bikes.

We are looking to fill evening and weekend shifts. We need detail oriented multi-taskers that work well with the team and are looking for an opportunity to work in a unique environment and grow with an outstanding locally owned company.

Job Requirements

– Previous cycling mechanic experience and a passion for the bicycle service industry.

– Must be able to exhibit both proficiency and speed with cycling repairs (Yes, there will be a test.)

– Proven track record for creating strong customer relationships.

– Strong sense of ownership, and a desire to take on more responsibility as the business grows and expands.

– Positive, outgoing, honest, and ethical in all interactions with customers, team, and management.

– An interest/passion for craft beer is a plus!

– Ability to work nights and weekends. (Flexibility in schedule a must)

Please answer these five questions when you apply.

1. What do you love about being involved in the cycling industry?

2. What is great customer service to you?

3. Tell us about your toughest customer interaction, and how you dealt with it. Would you handle it differently now?

4. Do you have a favorite craft beer brand and/or tasting room? Why?

5. Explain why you want to work at Endo Brewing Company, and why you feel you’d be a great addition to our team.

If you are an outgoing, positive professional with a passion for Cycling and Craft beer, and a strong work ethic, please contact us with a resume and answers to the questions above at jobs@endobrewing.com. For more about us see http://endobrewing.com

