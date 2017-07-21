Government Relations Coordinator – PeopleForBikes

PeopleForBikes Coalition is seeking a full-time employee to coordinate public policy and government relations work from our headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

PeopleForBikes Coalition is the U.S. bicycle industry association that works to unite millions of Americans, thousands of businesses, and hundreds of communities to make bicycling better for everyone. Through the Business Network, PeopleForBikes works with elected officials to increase support for bike riding at the federal, state and local levels.

The Government Relations Coordinator will assist with key projects within the Business Network. This person will work with our government relations manager to implement programs and plan events that help cultivate more elected officials as champions for bicycling.

The ideal candidate will have some government affairs experience and the motivation to take the next step in his or her career by joining a team of professionals that works daily on bike policy.

Desired Qualifications and Attributes:

A bachelor’s degree in political science, government, communications, or a related field.

Enthusiasm for engagement in the political process — Interest in managing events that involve elected officials.

Organizational skills — Ability to manage and set priorities for multiple events, projects and relationships without missing a beat.

Project management — Must be able to meet deadlines and adjust to unanticipated changes.

Collaboration — Ability to work efficiently with co-workers and a variety of partners including bike industry suppliers, retailers and staff of elected officials.

Motivated — Strong work ethic and self-directed.

Interpersonal skills — Professional demeanor with the ability to interface with industry executives and elected officials.

Communication skills — Clear oral communicator and the capability to create, draft and edit written materials.

Technical skills – Experience with or willingness to learn innovative advocacy tools, including Salesforce, SparkInfluence and others.

Passion for bicycles — A desire to improve bike riding in the U.S.

Willingness to travel.

Responsibilities of the Government Relations Coordinator will include:

Implementing our congressional targeting strategy by coordinating events and initiating outreach in the districts of key legislators.

Planning and executing fly-ins to Washington D.C., where we take representatives from the bike industry to meet elected officials and staff.

Recruiting PeopleForBikes members and bike industry representatives to participate in our campaigns.

Developing handouts and presentations for events.

Contributing to the completion of action alerts to our industry members and grassroots supporters.

Assisting with state and local policy initiatives and events.

Performing administrative functions such as scheduling meetings.

Other administrative duties as assigned.

Compensation and Benefits:

This is an “at will” full-time employee position offering a competitive salary commensurate with experience. In addition, a generous benefits package is offered, which includes health insurance, paid time off, and optional participation in a deferred compensation plan.

To Apply: Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter via email with “Government Relations Coordinator” in the subject line to jobs@peopleforbikes.org.

The position will remain open until filled. Telephone inquiries will not be accepted. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit PeopleForBikes.org for more general information and organizational background. PeopleForBikes Coalition is an equal opportunity employer.

