Do you like bikes, supporting Colorado businesses, cycling advocacy non-profits and family friendly competition that can be enjoyed by all? Look no further than the Glory Gears Colorado State Championship! This event is the first of it’s kind in the world!



The Glory Gears Colorado State Championship is an elimination tournament using the hit new cycling strategy board game “Glory Gears!” “Glory Gears” is an historically accurate game based off the Oscar Winning Movie ‘Breaking Away‘ showcasing the Little 500 bike race at Indiana University and created by the Cutters Little 500 Champion Alex Bishop. The event utilizes 24, 3 hour fun filled nights of prizes and refreshments at available qualifying bike shop locations and dates (Nov 1st -Nov 30th) across the state! The event will conclude with 1 final night at Blake St. Tavern’s Social Underground (Dec 6th @7pm) from the 24 bike shop champions to establish the state champion!

The Glory Gears Colorado State Championship will feature the biggest prize list of the entire year for cyclists, and cycling fans in the state of Colorado. Over $35,000 of total prizes from great local Colorado Cycling industry businesses and other great partners make up this unbeatable list of prizes to be had with the friendly competition. The championship will be topped off with the grand prize of a $9,000 Colnago Road Bike!

For those who remember, 303 cycling featured Alex Bishop, his board game company Mind Melt Games, and his kickstarter campaign for his hit cycling game Glory Gears last November! (article here) Since then Glory Gears is now carried in over 100 retailers across the country, and Alex has organized a world first ground breaking event for the state of Colorado! We were able to catch up with Alex during this busy time to chat and get more information on this unique event.



Alex said he wanted to create an event that was like nothing ever done before. He wanted to do everything he could to create an event that would intertwine different industries, help grow and expose Colorado small businesses, and support non profits and cycling advocacy groups. All while doing it with the aid and common language of a fun exciting board game “Glory Gears”. Alex’s goal with this event was to create the ultimate non intimidating fun and friendly bridge to the cycling industry for new comers and strengthen current relationships for cyclist by remembering we are all here to have fun, and enjoy ourselves. This event is all ages, the whole family can do it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or woman, you don’t have to be in shape. You don’t have to be a certain category or level. If you want to meet new people, make some new friends, be introduced to new businesses, products, and just want to have a good time the Glory Gears Colorado State Championship is for you.

For a complete listing of event dates, locations and registration please visit Eventbright , or click on the banners on 303cycling, or visit Mind Melt Games

Starting positions are based on registration order so don’t delay! The Glory Gears Colorado State Championship is Pre-Reg only and has limited seats available so register now before its too late!!!

State Championship Final Night Prize– $9,000 Colnago V1R Road Bike, Sram Red Build Kit, Atomik Carbon 50 Wheelset, and carbon accessories (size 52 Sloping, fits most riders 5’7” to 6’1”)

Consolation Final Night Prizes– (available to all participants, must be present to win during the final night)

PARLEE custom carbon handlebars, stem, seatpost, cages, and swag package (winner picks sizes, $1300 value)

HED Ardennes Gp road rim brake Wheelset ($700 value)

ROL Race Slr Road rim brake Wheelset ($700 value)

PACTIMO Cycling Clothing Gift Certs ($1000 value)

THRONE Supreme Lo Track Bike Frameset size 55cm ($350 Value)

Plus many other great prizes announced the final night ($1000 + value)

24 Bike Shop Qualifying Night Champ Prizes-

These prizes are comprised from our nearly 60 amazing Colorado partner businesses! Each 24 shops will have a different prize! Please look at all 24 shops eventbrite pages to see the list of their prizes. Plus special offers and gifts at each shop! (These will range from $400 to $800 value)

Every Registered Participant-

Each participant will receive a gift bag full of great gifts and special offers from our amazing list of Colorado Based Businesses at your qualifying host bike shop night of choice. (These are all valued at $60+!) Participants will also receive a raffle ticket to the consolation prizes the final night and if eliminated during a qualifying night will also receive a raffle ticket as a 2nd chance lottery entry the final night!

