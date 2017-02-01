German electric bike brand moving U.S. headquarters to Denver

From Denver Business Journal

A German-made electric bike brand is rolling into Denver to set up its U.S. headquarters.

Haibike has a small U.S. presence now in Simi Valley California with about seven employees, but is looking to Denver to grow a U.S. market to mirror Europe’s love for electric bikes, said Ken Miner, U.S. director of sales.

In Germany, where the company was founded in 1996, one out of every five bikes is an electric bike, he said.

The company’s U.S. office was wooed from southern California, where it opened in 2015, by Colorado’s interest in outdoor recreation companies, Miner said…

