Full Cycle Selected as Winner of Interbike Retailer Innovation Award

BOULDER, COLORADO – AUGUST 30, 2017 – Full Cycle, Boulder’s First Full Service Bike Shop, Espresso Bar, and Taproom has been chosen by Interbike, the largest cycling industry trade event, to win an award for Retailer Innovation. The 2017 Interbike Retailer Innovation Awards recognize independent bicycle retailers that have implemented innovative ideas and strategies to their businesses with positive results over the past 12 months.

“We had a large number of submissions and it was tough to choose the ten winners,” said Pat Hus, Vice President of Interbike. “The panel of judges, which included Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, The Mann Group and Interbike, really looked for those retailers that had developed untraditional ideas to grow their businesses during a tough time in our industry. Congratulations to the winners, and we look forward to seeing you all in Las Vegas.”

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Interbike for an innovation award,” said Russell Chandler, Managing Partner of Full Cycle. “When we took over Full Cycle last year, our goal was to create a differentiator in our market. We achieved this through an extensive store remodel, which included the addition of a premium espresso bar and unique craft beer tap wall. Winning this award of distinction has affirmed that this was the right move at the right time.”

