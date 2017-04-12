Frame Finishing – Moots Cycles

Moots have been handcrafting high end titanium frames and components from its home in Steamboat Springs, CO since 1981. We have a deep heritage in the cycling community and over the years Moots has earned a reputation for its refined quality and thoughtful attention to details. However, what truly makes Moots special is the team of employees. All employees are passionate cyclists and share a deep appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship and excellent customer service. We are looking for a passionate and motivated person to join our Finish Team.

The frame finishing employee will join three other experienced finish employees. The finish department is responsible for all of the final production steps and hand work that is needed to take frames and components from a raw, welded state to a ready-to-deliver state. Some of the daily tasks in this area are bead blasting, facing/chasing bottom brackets, reaming/facing headtubes, frame alignments, hand work, and more. There is also a strict level of quality control that is performed throughout each task to uphold the degree of quality that Moots has become known for.

Primary Responsibilities and Accountabilities Include:

• Proficiency to bead blast six or more frames a day

• Ability to work well with your hands

• Eye for detail in an effective manner

• An understanding of the product and upholding the level of quality we are looking to execute

• Competent with machines; mills, lathes, bead blasting cabinet, handheld power tools, and more

• Able to work well with others, identify problems, ask questions and find answers

We are seeking an employee who is reliable, enthusiastic, and motivated to do an excellent job. Must be interested in cycling, we all are so we want you to be too. Previous bike industry experience is preferred, and a familiarity of working with machines is a plus, but not mandatory.

Moots offers competitive pay along with an excellent benefits package that includes health/dental, paid holidays, paid vacation, retirement plan, industry purchasing, along with other perks.

Does this sound like you?

Please get in contact with nateb@moots.com to learn more details about the position

