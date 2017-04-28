Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance App now synched with Stava, mileage-based

From Feedback Sports

Free Bike Maintenance App turns 3!

Feedback Sports just celebrated the 3rd birthday for our bicycle maintenance app at the 2017 Sea Otter Classic and we’ve invited Strava to the party!

The History

Our app was initially designed to log and track all the service/upgrades performed on your bike(s). If you have sticky notes and random receipts stuffed in drawers to help you keep track of when you last did what to which bike, you would appreciate this app.

You’re better than this. We all are.

And now…Strava.

Keeping track of tires, chains, sealant, lube, components, etc. can feel like a full time job. Factor in multiple bikes and it only gets more complicated. The Feedback Sports maintenance app takes care of that. And now it’s compatible with Strava.

There’s no excuse. I mean, look at this guy.

You asked, we answered.

Jeff Nitta (Vice President of Feedback Sports) explains, “Up until this point, push notifications for maintenance reminders were based on time and dates but the number one request from users was to have mileage based reminders. The most logical solution to this request was to make our app compatible with Strava.”



Now you can link your Strava account for mileage based tracking and maintenance reminders.



Want to lube your chain every 100 miles?

How many miles ago did you have your suspension fork serviced?

How long do your components/tires last?

Seriously. No excuses.

Your Strava mileage data will trigger push notifications to your phone for all of these common bike maintenance activities. Annnnnnd it’s free. Has anyone mentioned this? Android and IOS-friendly.

Download our app, start organzing your bike maintenance and who knows?!? Your bike shop might actually thank you when you actually have an answer for “When was the last time you maintained your bike?” and/or “what did you do?”.

Build, maintain, repair and ride with confidence.

#feedbacksports

