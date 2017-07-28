Sponsored by:  

Salida Classic

July 28

Recurring Event

An event every day that begins at 12:00am, repeating until July 30, 2017

Salida

 

Friday – TT

Saturday – Criterium

Sunday – CO Senior Road Championships

 

Contact: blee1216@icloud.com

 

Rocky Mountain Road & Team Cup Event

July 28
,
,

2 thoughts on “Salida Classic

    1. Sanitas Cycling…. no mention of this race
      USA Cycling…. no registration
      racedirectorsolutions.com ….. ????

