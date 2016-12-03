Rocky Mountain CX Championships

Photos

– Brent Murphy Photo

Colorado welcomes the best from Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, and New Mexico to battle it out for the title of Regional Champion. This event is a joint production between Watts Marketing the producer of the famed Cross Vegas and Without Limits Productions of the Cyclo X Series. The course takes us back to the hit venue of the 2015 season at Sandstone Park. The battle ground consists of tight grass, fast flowing pavement, sidewalk transitions, run ups, and even more grass to showcase those off camber technical skills!

The Rocky Mountain Regional Championships will feature live chip timing! Friends and family can track the lap splits and action remotely on their smart phones or home computers. Once athletes cross the line they’ll have instant access to all their splits at our live TV Timing Tent, located near the finish line!

On line registration ends Nov. 30

Details and Registration here