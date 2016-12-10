« All Events

Colorado State CX Championships

December 10

Photos
Brent Murphy Photo – Saturday
Brent Murphy Photo – Sunday
Reid Neureiter

Results
Saturday 12/10/16
Sunday 12/11/16

The 2016 cyclocross season all comes down to this, the final event of the season.  This year the Colorado State Championships returns to a venue that hasn’t seen racing action since 2014.  So what’s in store when it comes to the course that had racers begging for its return?  Simply put, the grand staircase is the iconic feature that will define the race and make or break a racer’s season.

Overall the Westminster City Park is a true combination of every cyclocross terrain; off camber grass, technical dirt, fast sidewalk recovery sections, stairs, power sucking grass, more stairs, all with some fast twisty turns mixed in.  This race will test the true “overall” cyclocross athlete, only crowning the very best our state has to offer as champions!

 

Online registration closed Dec 7.

Details and Registration here

 

December 10
http://www.withoutlimits.co/cyclocross-state-championships

Without Limits Productions
http://www.withoutlimits.co/

Westminster City Park
10455 N Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CA United States + Google Map

